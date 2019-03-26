Upcoming programs at the Trumbull libraries

Library news

Main Library

Monday-Thursday, 9-8

Friday and Saturday, 9-5

Sunday, 1-5

203-452-5197

trumbullct-library.org

Fairchild Nichols Memorial Branch

Monday and Wednesday, 10-8

Tuesday and Thursday, 10-5

Saturday, 10-2

203-452-5196

Trumbull Library Book Spine and Blackout Poetry Contest — For children in grades 1-8 and teens in grades 9-12. Contest ends Sundaym March 31. Check our website: trumbullct-library.org for examples, official rules and details on how to enter.

Mindful Meditation — Monday, April 1, noon-1 p.m., or 1-2 p.m. Register for session that works best for you.

Digital Downloading: Overdrive and Zinio — Wednesday, April 3, 10 a.m. A lecture demo of the Overdrive system for downloading eBooks and audiobooks, as well as the RBdigital (Zinio) for magazines. Trumbull residents only. Registration required.

Children’s

Indoor Winter Picnic — All ages. Friday, March 29, 11 a.m. Pack your lunch and have a picnic at the library. Nothing with peanuts please. Details online. Registration suggested.

Trumbull Youth Chess Club — Tuesday, April 2, 6:45 p.m. Young players of all skill levels are invited to attend and enjoy playing chess. Drop-in.

Homework Help — Grades K-8. Wednesday, April 3, 5:30-6:30 p.m. Trumbull High School sophomores, Rohit Gunda and Ganesh Nachiappan will be available to provide homework help. Drop-in.

Teens

BullHacks — For students in grades 7-12. Saturday, March 30, 9 a.m. A miniature hack-a-thon hosted by Trumbull’s TechnoTeens. Details online. Registration required on the BullHacks site: bullhacks.org/

Fairchild Nichols Branch

Creators’ Corner 3D Printer Exploration — Ages 8 and up. Saturday, March 30, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Monday, April 1, 4-6:30 p.m. and Wednesday, April 3, 4:30-6 p.m. Discover 3D printing, Ozobot robots or building with construction kits. Drop-in.

Creators’ Corner 3D printer — Wednesday, April 3, 2:30-4:15 p.m. Learn about the 3D printer by observing a demo or trying it out for yourself in a guided hands-on learning experience. Drop-in.

DandD Club — Ages 12 and up. Wednesday, April 3, 5:30 p.m. Join us for the introductory session of our Dungeons and Dragons Club. Registration required.

Fairchild Children’s

Butterflies — Ages 1-2. Monday, April 1, 11 a.m. Movement, songs, and stories for busy toddlers. Drop-in.

Turn It UP — All ages. Tuesday, April 2, 10:30 a.m. A fun and entirely interactive music program that gets kids moving. Drop-in.

Robert the Guitar Guy — Preschool ages welcome. Thursday, April 4, 10:15 a.m. Sing, jump and clap to nursery rhymes and movie songs with Robert. Drop-in.

Check out our website at trumbullct-library.org to see details on upcoming events and to register online. 203-452-5197.