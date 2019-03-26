State approves traffic light at Chip’s

The CT Department of Transportation has approved a traffic light at 37-57 Monroe Turnpike, most commonly known as the Chip’s shopping center. The traffic light is being funded through a DOT grant.

The grant application was submitted to DOT last November. The project had previously been approved by MetroCOG, the area’s regional planning agency. The project will now move to the design phase.

The traffic light will not only address the safety concerns of the vehicle traffic using the shopping center, but it will also address the concerns of the pedestrian and bicycle users of the Pequonnock River Trail at Route 111. The trail now has over 6,000 users and the numbers are increasing. The approved plan will redirect users to cross at the traffic light.

First Selectman Vicki Tesoro said she has long advocated for a traffic light at that location.

“Public safety is a top priority of my administration, and I am pleased the new light will address the safety concerns for both the shopping center and the trail to continue to make Trumbull a safe place to live, work, and play,” she said.