After Dark: Benefits and galas

Westport Country Playhouse kick-off event, March 30, 4-6:30 p.m., Westport Country Playhouse, 25 Powers Ct., Westport. Food trucks, beer tastings, ticket discounts, and season preview with performances by “In the Heights” cast members. Free. Info: westportplayhouse.org.

Kennedy Center Awards Dinner and Annual Meeting, April 4, 6 p.m., Holiday Inn, 1070 Main St., Bridgeport. Keynote speaker John D. Kemp. Tickets: $50. Info: thekennedycenterinc.org, 203-365-8522, ext. 2039.

An Evening with Marc Cohn, April 4, 8 p.m., The Palace Theatre, 61 Atlantic St., Stamford. Tickets: $35-$500. Special guest Darlene Love. Concert to benefit Children’s Learning Centers of Fairfield County (CLC). Info: palacestamford.org.

Comedy Night Fundraiser: Funny 4 Funds, April 5, 8 p.m., Treehouse Comedy Club, 1595 Post Rd., Westport. Featuring Billy Winn, Kevin Dombrowski, Rob Falcone. Benefits the Connecticut Burns Care Foundation. Tickets: $30. Info: TreehouseComedy.com.

Wilton Library’s Spring Benefit: Under the Sea, April 6, 6:30-10:30 p.m., Rolling Hills Country Club, 333 Hurlbutt St., Wilton. Proceeds benefit the library. Tickets begin at $225. Info: wiltonlibrary.org.

NCAA Championship Cigar Dinner, April 8, Vazzano’s, 337 Kenyon St., Stratford. Cocktails and appetizers at 7 p.m.; dinner, 8 p.m.; game, 9 p.m. Barnum Festival fund-raiser. Info: barnumfestival.com.

Wine Tasting Dinner, April 11, Vazzano’s, 337 Kenyon St., Stratford. Barnum Festival fund-raiser. Info: barnumfestival.com.

Comedy Night Fundraiser: Funny 4 Funds, April 26, 8 p.m., Treehouse Comedy Club, 1595 Post Rd., Westport. Featuring Donny Salvo , Billy Winn and Kevin Flynn. Benefits The Salvation Army. Tickets: $50. Info: TreehouseComedy.com.

Comedy Night Fundraiser: Funny 4 Funds, April 27, 8 p.m., Treehouse Comedy Club, 1595 Post Rd., Westport. Featuring Billy Winn, Tim McKeever, Kevin Lee, J.J. Ramirez. Benefits Germania Schwaben Society. Tickets: $25-$30. Info: treehousecomedy.com.

Bruce Museum Gala, May 11, 5:30-11:30 p.m., Greenwich Country Club, 19 Doubling Rd., Greenwich. Event raises funds to support the Bruce’s ongoing art and science exhibitions and educational programs. Info: bamico@brucemuseum.org.

Fairfield Museum Gala, June 1, 7-11 p.m., Fairfield Museum and History Center, 370 Beach Rd., Fairfield. Epicurean dinner on the Museum Commons and preview for 2019 summer season of performances. Info: fairfieldhistory.org.

Nautical Night, June 6, 6:30 p.m., Black Rock Yacht Club, 80 Grovers Ave., Bridgeport. Cocktails, music, food and speakers. Proceeds benefit Boys & Girls Village. Tickets $150. Info: bgvillage.org/fundraiser/.