On Exhibit: Opening and upcoming

OPENING

Freed Formats: The Book Reconsidered book arts exhibition, March 30-April 28, Ridgefield Guild of Artists, 34 Halpin Ln., Ridgefield and Mark Twain Library, 439 Redding Rd., West Redding. Info: rgoa.org/freed-formats/.

ART CENTERS

Carriage Barn Art Center, 681 South Ave., New Canaan. Info: carriagebarn.org.

Paper 2019, April 3-May 16, Silvermine Galleries, 1037 Silvermine Rd., New Canaan. Prints, drawings, photographs, artists’ books, handmade paper and three-dimensional works made with paper. Opening reception: April 7, 2-4 p.m. Info: silvermineart.org.

Westport Arts Center, 51 Riverside Ave., Westport. Info: westportartscenter.org.

Ridgefield Guild of Artists, 34 Halpin Ln., Ridgefield. Info: rgoa.org or 203-438-8863.

Darien Arts Center, 2 Renshaw Rd., behind Town Hall in Darien. Info: darienarts.org or 203-655-8683.

Milford Center for the Arts, 40 Railroad Ave., Milford. Info: milfordarts.org. Retrospective Exhibit of Frieda Howling, though April 5, Milford Arts Council, 40 Railroad Ave., Milford. In Living Color, through April 14, MAC’s Firehouse Gallery, 40 Railroad Ave., Milford.

MUSEUMS

The Aldrich Contemporary Art Museum, 258 Main St., Ridgefield. How Art Changed the Prison —the Work Of The CPA Prison Arts Program, through May 27. Harmony Hammond: Material Witness – Five Decades Of Art, through Sept. 15. Info: aldrichart.org.

The Bruce Museum, One Museum Dr., Greenwich. Masterpieces from the Museum of Cartoon Art, through April 20. Buried Treasures of the Silk Road, through June 2. Info: brucemuseum.org or 203-869-0376.

The Discovery Museum, 4450 Park Ave., Bridgeport. Info: discoverymuseum.org or 203-372-3521.

A French Affair: Drawings and Paintings from The Horvitz Collection, through March 29, Fairfield University Art Museum, 200 Barlow Rd., Fairfield. Info: fairfield.edu/museum.

Housatonic Museum of Art, 900 Lafayette Blvd., Bridgeport, www2.housatonic.edu/artmuseum, 203-332-5052.

Stepping Stones Museum for Children, 303 West Ave., Norwalk. Info: steppingstonesmuseum.org or 203-899-0606.

EverWonder Children’s Museum, 31 Pecks Ln., Newtown. Info: everwondermuseum.org.

Danbury Railway Museum, 120 White St., Danbury; 203-778-8337; danburyrail.org.

Barnum Museum, 820 Main St., Bridgeport. Info: barnum-museum.org.

Yale Center for British Art, 1080 Chapel St., New Haven. Info: britishart.yale.edu.

Yale Peabody Museum of Natural History, 170 Whitney Ave., New Haven. Info: peabody.yale.edu or 203-432-5050.

Yale Art Gallery, 1111 Chapel St., New Haven. Info: artgallery.yale.edu or 203-432-0600.

The Glass House, 199 Elm St., New Canaan. Info: theglasshouse.org or 866-811-4111.

History Is…, through Sept. 7, 2019, Greenwich Historical Society, 47 Strickland Rd., Greenwich. Info:greenwichhistory.org.

LIBRARIES

Wilton Schools’ Fine and Performing Arts Exhibition, April 5-24, Wilton Library, 137 Old Ridgefield Rd., Wilton. Reception: April 5, 6-7:30 p.m. More than 400 works from students in grades K-12, plus student musical performances. Weir Farm Artist-in-Residence Exhibition/Reception: Steffen Pollock, April 22, 6 -7:30 p.m. Info: wiltonlibrary.org.

Diane Massafra exhibit, through March 31, Plumb Memorial Library, 65 Wooster St., Shelton. Free. Info: sheltonlibrarysystem.org.

Emerging Women Exhibition by Nancy Moore, through April 21, New Canaan Library’s Curtis Gallery, 151 Main St., New Canaan. Info: newcanaanlibrary.org.

Illumination to Illustration: Art of the Book, through May 5, Pequot Library, 720 Pequot Ave., Fairfield. Info: pequotlibrary.org, 203-259-0346, ext. 115.

George Bilau exhibit, through April 30, Stratford Library, 2203 Main St., Stratford. Info: stratfordlibrary.org.

Emergence, through May 5, Kershner Gallery in the Fairfield Public Library, 1080 Old Post Rd., Fairfield. Artwork of Ralph Levesque, Kristin Merrill, and William Scully. Info: bskgallery@gmail.com, 203-246-9065.

HISTORICAL

Westport Historical Society, 25 Avery Pl. Westport. Info: westporthistory.org. The History of Westport in 100 Objects, through April 2019, a year-long exhibit showcasing the history of the town over a few hundred years from first settlement to the present. Remembered: The History of African Americans in Westport exhibit, through June 2019. Share Your Immigration Story, through June 30. Liberty To Set Down: Migrants & Immigrants in Westport Connecticut, through July 31.

The New Canaan Historical Society, 13 Oenoke Ridge, New Canaan. A New Deal for the Arts: The Federal Art Project Era 1933-1943. The exhibit includes large scale works by Justin Gruelle, George Avison, Liacita Gregg, Clifton Meek, Ralph Nelson and Ernest Albert, Jr., as well as documents, works on paper, posters, and historical information. Also included are photographs of numerous important murals that have been lost or destroyed. The exhibit runs through March 30 and is free to members. Pedro E. Guerrero: The Photographer of Mid-Century New Canaan extended through March 30. Info: nchistory.org.

Bullets, Bonds, and Butter: Wilton Responds to War, 1776 -2006, through Sept. 14, Wilton Historical Society, 224 Danbury Rd., Wilton. Info: wiltonhistorical.org.

Keeler Tavern Museum, 132 Main St., Ridgefield; 203-438-5485 or keelertavernmuseum.org.

Norwalk Historical Society Museum, 141 East Ave., Norwalk. Info: norwalkhistoricalsociety.org or 203-846-0525.

Darien Historical Society, 45 Old Kings Highway North, Darien. Info: 203-655-9233 or darienhistorical.org.

Greenwich Historical Society, Bush-Holley Historic Site, 39 Strickland Rd., Greenwich. Info: 203-869-6899, ext. 10 or greenwichhistory.org.

Weir Farm National Historic Site, 735 Nod Hill Rd., Wilton. Info: 203-834-1896 or www.nps.gov/wefa.

Danbury Museum & Historical Society, 43 Main St., Danbury. Info: 203-743-5200 or danburymuseum.org.

Ridgefield Historical Society, 4 Sunset Ln., Ridgefield. Info: ridgefieldhistoricalsociety.org.

NATURE/SCIENCE

The Maritime Aquarium, 10 North Water St., Norwalk. Info: 203-852-0700 or maritimeaquarium.org.

New Pond Farm Education Center, 101 Marchant Rd., West Redding. Info: 203-938-2117 or info@newpondfarm.org.

Bartlett Arboretum & Gardens, 151 Brookdale Rd., Stamford. Info: 203-322-6971 or bartlettarboretum.org.

Earthplace, The Nature Discovery Center, 10 Woodside Ln., Westport. Info: 203-227-7253 or earthplace.org.

Audubon Greenwich, 613 Riversville Rd. Greenwich. Info: greenwich.audubon.org or 203-869-5272.

New Canaan Nature Center, 144 Oenoke Ridge, New Canaan. Info: 203-966-9577.

Connecticut Audubon Society Center at Fairfield, 2325 Burr St., Fairfield. Info: 203-259-6305 x109 or ctaudubon.org.

Kellogg Environmental Center, 500 Hawthorne Ave., Derby. Info: ct.gov/deep/kellogg.

GALLERIES

Art/Place members show, through March 31, Art/Place, 70 Sanford St., Fairfield. Artists Invite Artists Part I, the paintings of half the members showing with the work of the artist of their choice. Info: artplacegallery.org, 203-374-9720.

Greenwich Art Society’s Members Bendheim Exhibition, through April 4, The Bendheim Gallery, 299 Greenwich Ave., Greenwich. Tickets: 2019walkandtalk.eventbrite.com, 203-629-1533.

Artists Invite Artists, Part II, April 2-28, Art/Place Gallery, 70 Sanford St., Fairfield. Reception: April 7, 3-5 p.m. Info: artplacegallery.org.

‘It’s On Us’ exhibit, April 22, 6-10 p.m. Western Connecticut State University Westside campus, 43 Lake Ave. Ext., Danbury. Gallery of images to raise awareness of sexual assault. Free. Info: email harger005@connect.wcsu.edu.

Collected works of Peter Max, 1960-2019, April 5-14, Geary Gallery, 576 Boston Post Rd., Darien. Previews begin April 6. Uncrating event: April 5, 6-8 p.m. Gallery receptions: April 13, 5-8 p.m.; April 14, 1-3 p.m. Info: gearygallery.com.

Early American Art exhibit, April 6-28, Brookfield Craft Center, 286 Whisconier Rd., Brookfield. Western Connecticut State University students curate an exhibition on Early American Decoration. Free opening reception: April 6, 5-7 p.m. Info: brookfieldcraft.org.

Artful Visage, through June 1, Rockwell Gallery, Old Ridgefield Rd., Wilton Center. Art by Bobbi Eike Mullen. Info: 203-762-8311.

Migrating Colors exhibit, through May 10, Maritime Garage Gallery, 11 North Water St., Norwalk. Info: 203-831-9063, norwalkpark.org/public-art.

IMAGES 2019 Juried Photography Show, through April 28, Fairfield Museum & History Center, 370 Beach Rd., Fairfield. Info: Fairfieldhistory.org.

Collective Action Archive: Redux exhibition, through Sept. 8, Franklin Street Works, 41 Franklin St., Stamford. Info: franklinstreetworks.org.

Color in Winter Art Show & Sale, through March 29, Newtown Municipal Center, Fairfield Hills Campus, 3 Primrose St., Newtown. Info: scanart.org.

Cabell Molina exhibit, through April 1, Newton Roux Gallery, 14 Elm St., Westport. Info: newtonroux.com.

Kershner Gallery, Fairfield Library, 1080 Old Post Rd., Fairfield. Info: call 203-246-9065.

Prints and Photographs of Margot Bittenbender, through April 30, Government Center, 888 Washington Blvd., Stamford. Info: margotbittenbenderprints.com.

Dusk to Dawn, through April, Stamford Jewish Community Center, 1035 Newfield Ave., Stamford. Photos by Dr. Steven E. Labkoff. Info: nschiffman@stamfordjcc.org.