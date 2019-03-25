College lacrosse: Alissa Marino MASCAC Player of the Week

Alissa Marino, a sophomore playing attack for Framingham State, was named MASCAC Player of the Week in women’s lacrosse.

A Trumbull High graduate, Marino tallied 12 goals and two assists for 14 points with two ground balls and three caused turnovers in a 2-1 week for the Rams.

She tallied seven points on six goals and an assist in the 13-12 win over Chapman University, netted two goals an assist with a ground ball and caused turnover in the 16-0 win over Whittier College and added four goals with two caused turnovers and a ground ball in the 14-13 setback to Occidental College.