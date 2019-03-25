Trumbull High Fashion Show returns for 2019

The Trumbull High Fashion Show, a fundraiser for the school’s post-prom, returns Friday after a four-year hiatus. — THS Eagle’s Eye Lia Horyczun photos

Trumbull High’s Class of 2019 is ready to leave high school in style. Literally.

This year marks the return of Trumbull High’s senior fashion show to benefit the senior class post-prom celebration. After months of hard work by organizers and their PTSA counterparts, the show will be held on Friday March 29 and will feature a variety of styles procured from local boutiques.

Meg Griffin, a senior who led the effort to make Trumbull High’s fashion show happen, said she believes an event like this creates a sense of unity that she wanted to try to bring into Trumbull High.”

For her part, Griffin organized a team of dozens of Trumbull High seniors to help coordinate every aspect of the show.

“We organized students into committees, each with its own committee head to organize an individual piece” said Griffin.

The newly formed Fashion Show Club then worked with several area boutiques to arrange for dresses and suits to be borrowed for the show. Students from the senior class will serve as models for the special evening.

High school fashion shows are something of a tradition for many schools in the area. Trumbull, however, has not hosted such a show since before the current seniors entered the school as freshmen. It was only through the work of Griffin and other Trumbull High students that the show’s triumphant return was possible.

Aside from fundraising for the THS Post Prom celebration, Griffin also noted that the event has helped many students find an outlet to showcase their unique skills.

“This event is also a great way for students to develop and showcase leadership skills”, she said. “From design, to event planning, to business promotion; students planning the show have all found ways to use their talents.”