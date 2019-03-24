Tashua Knolls Senior Men’s Club Friday League bowling

The Tashua Knolls Senior Men’s Club’s Friday Bowling League on March 22 has a tight race with Team 20 (John Deleonardo, Walter Hart, Ivan Bicocchi, Bob Burke) in first place by four points over Team 19 (Ron Bianchi, Tom Constantino, Ken Kanyuck, Paul Jackson).

Ivan Bicocchi bowled the high individual scratch game of 235 and the high individual game with handicap of 280.

Ernie Santo bowled the three game scratch series of 607 and the series with handicap of 742.

Rich Schwam is the league’s individual high average leader at 204.32.

Bob Beck at 195.51 and John Verdeschi is at 192.49.