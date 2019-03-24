Tashua Knolls Senior Men’s Club Tuesday League bowling

The Tashua Knolls Senior Men’s Club’s Tuesday Bowling League competed at the Nutmeg Lanes in Fairfield on March 12.

Team 16 (Ray Boratko, Chuck Vento, Bob Oleyar, Jay Tyler) increased its first-place lead to 12 points over Team 7 (Ray Williams, Dick Stein, Ken Kanyuck, Ernie Santo).

Hank Giannini bowled the high scratch single game of 234.

Tom Constantino bowled the individual with handicap game of 286.

Manny Cabral bowled the high three game scratch series of 641 and the series with handicap of 740.

Dennis Russell is the high individual match point leader with 100 points.

Bob Gregory is the league’s individual high average leader at 193.03.

Angelo Cordone is at 192.48 and Jay Tyler is at 192.19.