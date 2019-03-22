Drop-in roller skating and school news

Weekly drop-in roller skating

Drop-in roller skating will continue at Middlebrook Elementary School, 220 Middlebrook Ave., on Friday afternoons from 4:30-6 p.m, through Friday, April 26.

Residents are invited to come and roller skate in the gymnasium. Roller skates are limited in number and only children’s sizes. For ages 5 and up. Residents must bring picture ID with proof of residency.

No instruction is provided. Program will not take place during school cancellations, early dismissals, or school holidays.

Frenchtown School

The Kindness Club continues our #Unselfie movement. We have decided to spread UNSELFISH behavior in our school. We have a large bulletin board in the main lobby titled: #UNSELFIE. Students who exhibit unselfish behaviors – thinking of others before themselves – can join our bulletin board by being nominated by a staff member.

Kindergarten orientation for parents of incoming kindergarten students who have been registered for the 2019-2020 school year will be held on Thursday, March 28, at 9 a.m. Letters were sent home. If you did not receive a letter, call the school to make sure we have received your registration.

The next PTA meeting will be held on Thursday, March 28, at 7 p.m. More information will be sent home.

The Multicultural dinner will be held on Friday, March 29. Flyers about the dinner and T-shirts for purchase were sent home.

Frenchtown’s Art Show will be on Tuesday, April 2, from 5-7 p.m. Flyers were sent home.

Grade 3 and 4 students have been invited to apply to the Barnum Festival’s Tom Thumb and Lavinia Warren contest to represent Frenchtown. Applications were sent home and are due back to Frenchtown no later than Wednesday, April 3.

Join the Frenchtown Fathers’ Club at InSports the first Wednesday of every month for the Frenchtown Fathers’ Club meeting. Learn about how the Fathers’ Club supports the students, faculty, staff and families at Frenchtown through a variety of activities and events. Come and join us and show your support for Frenchtown. Mothers always welcome as well. Next meeting at InSports will be on Wednesday, April 3.

Frenchtown has improved our online presence.

Twitter Feed: twitter.com/FrenchtownElem; website: frenchtownschool.com

Frenchtown was enrolled in the Stop and Shop A+ program which just ended for this school year. We have earned more than $3,400 so far and will get the final tally soon. Thanks to everyone who participated.

We are enrolled in the ShopRite for Education program again this year. Shop at ShopRite to help our school earn free classroom equipment. Link your Price Plus Club card to our school and each time you shop through April 26, our school will earn points toward free classroom equipment. Enroll your card at www.shopriteforeducation.com to our school code 49972. Local ShopRite’s that participate are in Bristol, East Hartford, East Haven, Enfield, Hamden, Manchester, Milford, Orange, Southington, Stratford, Wallingford and Waterbury. Cards enrolled in the past must be re-enrolled for this school year. We have 21 families who have enrolled and have earned more than 20,000 points. Let your family and friends who live and shop in those areas know and have them enroll their cards for us.

We are collecting Box Tops for Education. Save your box tops and send them in to school to earn money for Frenchtown.

For communication from the Frenchtown PTA, join our Frenchtown community through MySchoolAnywhere to receive email communications, PTA membership information, volunteer signups, school directory and much more.