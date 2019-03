On Wednesday, March 27, at 6:30 p.m., there will be a program about Scamming and Phishing: How to spot frauds and protect yourself, featuring Trumbull Police Officer Tim Fedor and other elected officials, at the Trumbull Library, 33 Quality St.

Sponsored by the Bridgeport Area Branch American Association of University Women. Co-sponsored with the League of Women Voters of the Bridgeport area.

For more information, contact Carole Fanslow at 203-375-1284.

Open to the public.