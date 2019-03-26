Binge and Repeat: ‘The Order’ feels too familiar

Snarky and supernatural stories have been popular for years and while these stories can seem repetitive, audiences keep coming back for more. Monsters, of course, come hand-in-hand with these stories as studios keep churning out teen dramas revolving around vampires, werewolves and witches. Fans of “Buffy the Vampire Slayer” and “Charmed” in particular might find that Netflix’s new series, “The Order,” feels rather familiar.

In “The Order” Jack finds himself as the tool of his grandfather’s revenge against a man who just so happens to be Jack’s father. As part of this plan Jack has to infiltrate a secret society at Belgrave University, which happens to practice magic. After being selected to pledge the Hermetic Order of the Blue Rose, Jack believes he’s going to avenge his mother and get the vengeance his grandfather has been desperately planning. From there, things begin to get much darker as bodies start dropping left and right at Belgrave University and all of the deceased share a tie with the secret society Jack is pledging. As the plot moves forward Jack finds himself as a member of not one, but two secret societies. With more secrets to keep and the extra workload of carrying out the demands for both societies, Jack finds himself in a precarious position as he moves about this new and magical world.

The series is fairly predictable, but amusing as the characters abuse their new powers and act like typical college students with a campy flair. Some of the plot lines, Lilith’s in particular, feel as though they were tossed in at the last moment to ensure the season will have a dramatic finale. However the finale falls flat when the plotline pulls a complete 180 in the last two minutes.

“The Order” has one season available on Netflix. The series is rated TV-MA. Audiences looking for supernatural drama might want to revisit “The Originals,” which is available on Netflix or “Shadowhunters” on Hulu.