On Stage: This weekend and upcoming

THIS WEEKEND

Chicago City Limits, March 21, 8 p.m., The Palace Theatre, 61 Atlantic St., Stamford. Tickets $19. Info: palacestamford.org, 203-325-4466.

The Wedding Singer, March 21-24, Brookfield High School, 45 Long Meadow Hill Rd., Brookfield. Tickets $10-$15. Info: bhschorusanddrama.com.

Dick Cavett, March 23, 7:30 p.m., Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. He will interview Emmy and Tony Award-winning actress Blythe Danner. Tickets $40-$90. Info: ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

The Story Pirates: Greatest Hits, March 24, 3 p.m., Palace Theatre 61 Atlantic St., Stamford. For children. Tickets $12.50. Info: palacestamford.org.

Magician Mike Super, March 24, 4:30 p.m., Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets $45. Info: ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

CONTINUING

The Addams Family, runs through March 23, 7:30 p.m., Ridgefield High School, 700 N Salem Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets: $10-$15. Online sales begin March 1 at rhsperformingarts.info/, 203-894-5750.

An Evening of One Acts, through March 30, Ridgefield Theater Barn, 37 Halpin Ln., Ridgefield. Eight original, unpublished short plays will be performed. Tickets $28-$35. Info: ridgefieldtheaterbarn.org.

Sister Act, through April 7, Downtown Cabaret Theatre, 263 Golden Hill St., Bridgeport. Tickets $37. Info: dtcab.com.

ADVANCE

Tricks of the Trade, March 25, 7 p.m., Westport Country Playhouse, 25 Powers Ct., Westport. Tickets $20. Info: westportplayhouse.org.

Austen’s Pride, March 28-April 14, Thursdays, 7 p.m., Fridays, 8 p.m., Saturdays, 2 and 8 p.m., and Sundays, 2 p.m., ACT of Connecticut, 36 Old Quarry Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets $51-$72. Info: actofct.org.

Shen Yun 2019, March 29, 7:30 p.m.; March 30, 2 and 7:30 p.m.; March 31, 1 p.m., The Palace Theatre, 61 Atlantic St., Stamford. Classical Chinese dance. Tickets $64-$165. Info: palacestamford.org.

Comedian Lynne Koplitz, March 30, 8 p.m., Treehouse Comedy Club, 1595 Post Rd., Westport. Tickets: $22.50-$29.50. Info: treehousecomedy.com, 203-230-8700.

Liege Lord, March 30, 8 p.m., Wall Street Theater, 71 Wall St., Norwalk. Tickets $20-$25. Info: wallstreettheater.com.

Ron Gartner, March 31, 5 p.m., Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets $40. Info: ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Comic magician Justin Willman, April 5, 8 p.m., The Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets: $39.50. Info: 203-438-5795, ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

The Jungle Book musical, April 6, 1 p.m., The Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets: $15. Info: 203-438-5795, ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Ruddigore, April 6 and 13, 2:30 and 7:30 p.m., Norwalk Concert Hall, 125 East Ave., Norwalk. Troupers Light Opera Company performs. Tickets $15-$30. Info: trouperslightopera.org.

The Music of Jesus Christ Superstar, April 6, 8 p.m., Wall Street Theater, 71 Wall St., Norwalk; April 12, 8 p.m., Edmond Town Hall, 45 Main St., Newtown. Benefit performances by Paul Green Rock Academy. Tickets $20. Info: PaulGreenRock.com.

A Flight of Angels staged reading, April 6, 8 p.m., Easton Public Library, 691 Morehouse Rd., Easton. Free; donations accepted. Info: badthespian@gmail.com.

Ed Asner: God Help Us, April 7, 3 p.m., The Palace Danbury, 165 Main St., Danbury. Tickets: $50. Info: thepalacedanbury.com, 203-794-9944.

Angelina Ballerina the Musical, April 7, 1 and 4 p.m., Westport Country Playhouse, 25 Powers Court, Westport. For children. Tickets $20. Info: westportplayhouse.org.

Comedian Jay Mohr, April 7, 8 p.m., The Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets: $50. Info: 203-438-5795, ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

David Sedaris, April 11, 7:30 p.m., The Palace Theatre, 61 Atlantic St., Stamford. Tickets: $47-$57. Info: palacestamford.org.

Snow White, April 13-May 19, Downtown Cabaret Theatre, 263 Golden Hill St., Bridgeport. For children. Tickets $23.75. Info: dtcab.com.

Illusionist Rick Thomas, April 20, 8 p.m., The Palace Theatre, 61 Atlantic St., Stamford. Tickets: $24.75-$47.50. Info: palacestamford.org.

The Garcia Project, April 20, 8 p.m., Wall Street Theater, 71 Wall St., Norwalk. Tickets $20-$25. Info: wallstreettheater.com.

Full Monty, April 26 through May 19, Downtown Cabaret Theatre, 263 Golden Hill St., Bridgeport. Tickets $37. Info: dtcab.com.

Stuart Little musical, April 27, 1 p.m., The Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets: $15. Info: 203-438-5795, ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Thunder from Down Under, April 27, 8 p.m., Wall Street Theater, 71 Wall St., Norwalk. Australian male revue. Ages 18 and up. Tickets $25-$60. Info: wallstreettheater.com.

PJ MASKS LIVE!, April 30, 3 and 6 p.m., The Palace Theatre, 61 Atlantic St., Stamford. For children. Tickets: $35-$110. Info: palacestamford.org.

Jay Leno, May 2, 8 p.m., The Palace Theatre, 61 Atlantic St., Stamford. Tickets $54-$150. Info: palacestamford.org.

Kevin James, May 4, 8 p.m., The Palace Theatre, 61 Atlantic St., Stamford. Tickets $46-$96. Info: palacestamford.org.

Wayne Brady, May 4, 8 p.m., The Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets: $125. Info: 203-438-5795, ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Nancy and Beth, May 10, 8 p.m., The Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Starring Megan Mullally and Stephanie Hunt. Tickets: $37.50. Info: ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

The Magic of Adam Trent, May 17, 7 p.m., The Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets: $69.50. For kids. Info: ridgefieldplayhouse.org.