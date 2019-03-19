Swimming and diving: Trumbull High takes step forward

Trumbull High capped a successful campaign in state championship meets.

The Eagles improved on last year’s Class LL state finish and had strong representation in the State Open.

“This season has been a great step forward for Trumbull boys swim,” coach Bill Strickland said. “We had great dual meet wins over Norwalk and Wilton, and our best finish at states in the last few years. It was a fun season for us.”

The Eagles, coming off a ninth-place finish in the FCIAC finals, turned their attention to the state meet.

“The CIAC meet was a great success for our team with an 11th-place finish overall, and we had season best times in many individual and relay events,” Strickland said. “Last year we placed 13th at states. With our young team it’s exciting to see where our team is going.”

Trumbull earned 31 points to place 34th in the Open.

The diving competition was March 12 at Bulkeley in Hartford and the swimming events took place March 14 at Yale in New Haven.

The Class LL diving championships were held March 7 in Middletown and the swim events took place March 11 at Southern Connecticut State University in New Haven.

Diver Josh Salem came in ninth with a score of 366.55 on Class LL. He came in 14th at the State Open with a score of 408.

At states, William Crecca was fifth in the 50–yard freestyle race in a time of 22.12. Crecca came in 15th in the Open in 22.39.

Two Trumbull relays earned ninth-place finishes in the Class LL meet.

The 200-yard medley team of David Datz, Anthony Lemma, Rajkaran Padda and Crecca finished in 1:43.27. The quartet came in 22nd in the Open in a time of 1:43.92.

The 200 free relay team of Lemma, Padda, Rohit Gunda and Crecca placed ninth in the class meet in 1:32.53.

Trumbull’s 400 free relay team of Alexander Jozwa, Joseph Vaitkius, Cameron Kosak and Gunda placed 14th in the Class LL meet in 3:33.98.

Gunda placed 12th in the 500, making his final touch in 4:56.50.

“The guys were able to get their best times of the season at our championship meets which was a testament to their hard work all season,” Strickland said. “They were pretty pumped up to swim at these meets, showing everyone where Trumbull swimming is going.”

The Eagles had kicked off the postseason with an impressive showing at FCIACs, where Salem earned eighth in diving with a score of 390.95.

The 200–medley relay team came in 11th. Crecca came in fifth in the 50 free. Gunda was 12th in the 500. Trumbull’s 200 free relay came in eighth. Crecca was 16th in the 100–breaststroke. The 400–relay contingent earned 12th.

The Eagles will only graduate one relay swimmer in Jozwa.

“The seniors leaving this year will leave some big holes to fill next season,” Strickland said. “Our senior diver Josh Salem has really helped carry the diving part of our team the last few years, and our captains Alex Jozwa and Dylan Leigland have been here through the rebuilding years. It was great to see them go out knowing where the team is going in the next few years.”