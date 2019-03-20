Kids Stuff: Family fun

SPECIAL EVENTS

Sharp Hill Cemetery Walk for Kids, March 23, 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m., The Wilton Historical Society, 224 Danbury Rd., Wilton. Suggested for ages 6-12. Cost: $10-$35. Register: info@wiltonhistorical.org, 203-762-7257.

The Story Pirates: Greatest Hits, March 24, 3 p.m., Palace Theatre 61 Atlantic St., Stamford. Tickets $12.50. Info: palacestamford.org.

Colonial Cookery and Customs for Kids, March 30, 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Wilton Historical Society, 224 Danbury Rd., Wilton. Corn! From Muffins to Johnny Cakes. Suggested for ages 6-12. Cost $10-$15. Register: info@wiltonhistorical.org.

History Kids Craft Day, March 31, 1-4 p.m., Norwalk Historical Society Museum, 141 East Ave., Norwalk. Snow date: April 7. Ages 5-12 accompanied by an adult. Tickets: $5 child; adults free. Info: norwalkhistoricalsociety.org, 203-846-0525.

Angelina Ballerina The Musical, April 7, 1 and 4 p.m., Westport Country Playhouse, 25 Powers Court, Westport. Tickets $20. Info: westportplayhouse.org.

NATURE

The Maritime Aquarium at Norwalk, 10 North Water St., Norwalk. Info: maritimeaquarium.org.

Connecticut Audubon Society Center at Fairfield, 2325 Burr St., Fairfield. Info: ctaudubon.org.

New Canaan Nature Center, 144 Oenoke Ridge, New Canaan. Info: call 203-966-9577.

Darien Nature Center, 120 Brookside Rd. Darien. Info: call 203-655-7459.

Devil’s Den/Lucius Pond Ordway Preserve, a Nature Conservancy property, 33 Pent Rd., Weston; open dawn to dusk to passive recreation; 20 miles of trails; info., concerns, 860-455-0716; natureconservancy.org.

Woodcock Nature Center, 56 Deer Run Rd., Wilton. Info: woodcocknature center.org.

Audubon Greenwich, 528 Riversville Rd., Greenwich. Info: greenwichcenter@audubon.org.

Stepping Stones Museum, 303 West Ave., Norwalk. Info: steppingstonesmuseum.org or call 203-899-0606.

Stamford Museum and Nature Center, 39 Scofieldtown Rd., Stamford. Info: stamfordmuseum.org.

Earthplace, The Nature Discovery Center, 10 Woodside Lane, Westport. Info: earthplace.org.

Connecticut’s Beardsley Zoo, 1875 Noble Ave., Bridgeport. Info: beardsleyzoo.org.

EverWonder Children’s Museum, 31 Pecks Lane, Newtown. Info: everwondermuseum.org.