Religious News and upcoming programs

Luncheon and Floral Design program

On Thursday, March 21, at noon, the Women’s Fellowship of Unity Hill United Church of Christ will hold their monthly luncheon at the church, 364 White Plains Road, Trumbull. Luncheon at noon; program begins at 1:15 p.m., featuring Trish Manfredi speaking on Snipped – Floral Design Challenge. Cost is $7.50 or bring your favorite covered dish to share. Contact the church for reservations at 203-374-8822.

Bereavement support group

For anyone grieving the loss of a loved one, will meet at St. Stephen’s Parish, 6948 Main St., Trumbull. A series of 10 weekly meetings with experienced counselors will begin on Thursday, March 21, from 4-5:30 p.m. Registration required in advance. For information call the parish office at 203-268-6217.

Annual CROP Hunger Walk Kick-off

The 45th annual CROP Hunger Walk kick-off rally, sponsored by the Greater Bridgeport CROP Hunger Walk Committee, will take place on Sunday, March 31, at 2 p.m., at Trumbull Congregational Church, 3115 Reservoir Ave. The CROP Walk is set for Sunday, May 5, 2019 beginning at 1:30 p.m., at the Park Avenue entrance to Seaside Park, Bridgeport. At the rally, presentations will be given on the work of Church World Service and the Council of Churches of Greater Bridgeport. Special recognition will also be awarded to Congregation B’nai Torah of Trumbull, Greg Chapley, who raised the most money as an individual, and a special award to the family of Kaycee Wargo, a longtime participant of the walk. Light refreshments will follow. For information, call Carole Fanslow of Stratford, a member of the CROP Hunger Walk Committee, at 203-375-1284.

Trumbull Interfaith Council Meeting

On Wednesday, April 3, at 7 p.m., the Trumbull Interfaith Council will hold its monthly meeting at the Armenian Church of the Holy Ascension, 1460 Huntington Tpke., Trumbull. Plans will be finalized for this year’s Good Friday Service on Friday, April 19 at noon at Unity Hill United Church of Christ, 364 White Plains Road, Trumbull. Offering at the service will go to Trumbull Social Services.

Women’s Fellowship of Unity Hill UCC

On Thursday, April 4, at noon, the Women’s Fellowship of Unity Hill United Church of Christ will hold their monthly luncheon at the church, 364 White Plains Road, Trumbull. Program featuring Ceramics for Easter, with Dawn Brezina of All About Ceramics. Bring your favorite covered dish to share or pay $7.50 at the door. Contact Carole Fanslow for reservations at 203-375-1284.

Easter for Kids program

The annual Easter for Kids program will be held at Christ Redeemer Lutheran Church, 2975 Nichols Ave., in Trumbull, on Sunday, April 7, from 2-4:30 p.m. The children of the community ages 3.5 to 11 are invited for an afternoon which includes crafts, recreation, snacks and jelly beans galore. The theme for the event is Easter is worth a hill of beans. Outdoor activities will be held, weather permitting. To register your child(ren), visit christredeemerct.org or call 203-378-1270.

George’s Hill support

George’s Hill, A Social Engagement Group for people who have been diagnosed with an illness affecting memory and cognition and their caregivers will meet on Thursday, April 11, from 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., at Unity Hill United Church of Christ, 364 White Plains Road, Trumbull. A light lunch will be served from noon-12:30. The group meets the second Thursday of the month. To register, call 203-374-8822, email unityhillucc@snet.net or look for the registration form at unityhillucc.org. Anyone with a wheelchair, or problems with mobility, can enter through the kitchen door in back as there are no steps to negotiate. Handicap-accessible bathrooms available.

Good Friday service

On Friday, April 19, at noon, the annual Good Friday service, sponsored by the Trumbull Interfaith Council, will be held at Unity Hill United Church of Christ, 364 White Plains Road, Trumbull. Offering will benefit Trumbull Social Services. The Rev. M. Todd Shipley is host Pastor.