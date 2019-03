The Trumbull Library Board of Trustees is sponsoring the 2019 Trumbull Literary Competition. Submissions are required to be postmarked by Monday, April 1, or submitted online by that same date.

Open to the public. Submissions are received each year from all over the country.

This year’s awards ceremony will be held on Sunday, May 19, at 2 p.m., at the Trumbull Library, 33 Quality St.

For more information on competition rules, requirements and how to submit entries, visit trumbullct-library.org.