Trumbull School District hosts Kids Coding for A Cause ‘Hackathon’

Trumbull School District, in collaboration with Random Hacks of Kindness Junior, is hosting a hackathon for social good for students in grades 4 through 8 on Saturday, March 23, from 8:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m., at Madison Middle School.

The one-day hackathon is being organized by Michaela Durand, Technology Integration Specialist, and Patrice Gans, Director of RHoK Jr., as a community event to introduce students to technology and to show them how it can be used to create solutions that benefit non-profit organizations. “Participants will be working with computer science mentors to create technology for social good,” Gans explained. “By the end of the day we hope they will see how technology can have a positive impact on someone’s life.”

Throughout the day-long hackathon, volunteer mentors from Scott Kaminski’s computer science classes at Trumbull High School will work with the students to devise computer applications or other technological prototypes that may address a range of problems facing local non-profits. All of the solutions developed over the course of the day will be considered “open source”, meaning that they are available for use by anyone at no charge.

Prior registration is required. A registration fee of $15 provides participants with t-shirts, lunch and snacks. Participants can register by going to RHoK Jr’s website at rhokjr.org. For additional information contact Gans at reesegans@gmail.com.

Sponsors are Trumbull ACE Foundation and Trumbull Business Education Initiative.