Kennedy Center awards dinner and annual meeting to feature John D. Kemp, Esq., renowned global speaker

The Power of Purpose will be the focus of The Kennedy Center’s 68th annual awards dinner and annual meeting on Thursday, April 4, at the Bridgeport Holiday Inn. The social hour begins at 6 p.m., followed by the dinner, annual meeting, and awards at 7 p.m.

John D. Kemp, Esq. of Long Island, a renowned global advocate, will be the keynote speaker and recipient of this year’s Vision Award.

He is the President and CEO of The Viscardi Center in Albertson, NY, a non-profit organization providing a life span of services that educate, employ and empower people with disabilities.

As a person with a disability who uses four prostheses, Kemp has more than 50 years of direct experience in the disability movement and has partnered with, worked for and served as board member and CEO of some of the leading disability and nonprofit organizations. Among his many achievements is co-founding the American Association of People with Disabilities with Paul G. Hearne in 1995.

Kemp has been widely recognized for his lifelong contributions to disability advocacy. In March 2006, Kemp received the Henry B. Betts Award, widely regarded as America’s highest honor for disability leadership and service. In December 2014, he received the Dole Leadership Prize at the Robert J. Dole Institute of Politics at the University of Kansas—the first disability leader to receive the distinction and be personally selected by former U.S. Senator Robert Dole. Kemp joined a prestigious group of international recipients including Nelson Mandela and former U.S. Presidents George H.W. Bush and William J. Clinton.

In addition to Kemp’s keynote address, The Kennedy Center awards dinner and annual meeting recognizes and pays tribute to those who have made outstanding personal achievements or significant contributions to people with disabilities. The evening acknowledges the accomplishments of persons with disabilities, area employers, volunteers, employees and support professionals.

Area residents serving on the committee include: Trumbull residents Joe Dennin, Randye Kaye, and David Kmetz; Dottie Kellersman of Shelton, and Rachelle Mitchell, co-chair of Milford.

Tickets are $50 per person. Register online at thekennedycenterinc.org or call 203-365-8522, ext. 2039.