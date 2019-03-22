Lyme Disease — How it can change your life program at Trumbull Library

Lisa Waldo will be the speaker when the Long Hill Garden Club meets on Monday, March 25, in the Trumbull Library Community Room, 33 Quality St. The meeting begins at 11:30 a.m.

The program is Lyme Disease — How it can change your life.

Waldo, a LHGC member, will speak about her son who contacted the disease and how they learned of diagnosis, treatment and surviving the symptoms and side effects. Her presentation is about the experience of contacting, diagnosis and treatment with the uncontrollable side effects and cost of medications with the disease. She will share with you her family’s journey through this process.

For more information, contact Betty at 203-261-5471.