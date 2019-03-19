The process of making maple sugar held at TNAC

A group gathered at the Trumbull Nature & Arts Center on Saturday, March 9, to watch and learn the process of making maple syrup.

The 150-year-old maple tree in front of the building was tapped and sap freely flowed into the attached bucket. Observers then viewed the boiling process and participated in a taste test to identify real versus artificial maple syrup.

Pictured: State Rep. Dave Rutigliano (R-123), TNAC Instructor Mark Ceneri, TNAC Consulting Director Sheryl Baumann, and Michelle Rutigliano.