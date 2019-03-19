Former GOP councilman gears up for town-wide run

The 2019 local election season unofficially started Monday as Republican Mark Block announced that he had formed an exploratory committee to run for town-wide office.

“During the past several months, elected officials, community leaders, and residents across Trumbull have encouraged me to run for town-wide elective office,” Block said. “After thoughtfully considering those calls to serve, I have filed the necessary paperwork with and have received approval from the State of Connecticut Elections Enforcement Commission to form an exploratory committee to further gauge support for a potential run for town-wide office on the Republican ticket this November.”

Block, a Trumbull native and graduate of the town’s school system, is executive director of Congregation Rodeph Sholom in Bridgeport. Prior to that he worked in marketing communications for Union Carbide in Danbury. His political and community experience includes one term on the Town Council where he was a member of the Rules and Research committee, and as an alternate on the Legislation and Administration committee. He also served as chairman of the council’s Public Works Committee. In addition Block served on the town’s Ethics Commission from 2014-2015 and continues to serve on the MetroCog 25/111 advisory committee and the Trumbull Aquatics Study Committee. His campaign page, markblockfortrumbull.com cites 30 years of volunteer service in both Jewish and secular organizations.

Block earned a BA from Western Conn. State and an MBA from Sacred Heart.

“As a native of Trumbull who has had the opportunity to live and raise a family in the town in which I was born, I will work for all of the residents of our community by bringing a vision for progress, built on a platform of community care to benefit Trumbull, during this challenging time for our state and our town,” Block said in his announcement. “Over the coming weeks, I look forward to meeting and talking with people all across our town to hear their thoughts and ideas to make a better government for all and to enhance our wonderful town.”