Nighttime bridge work on Merritt Parkway & Route 8 this week, expect delays

A nighttime bridge maintenance project will be performed on Route 15 and Route 8 in Trumbull, beginning Monday, March 18.

According to the state Department of Transportation, the work will take place on Bridge # 5293, which is the Route 8 overpass. The work will take place fro 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday through Friday and should conclude March 22.

Motorists can expect various lane closures on Route 15 North and South between Exit 52 (Route 8 & Route 108) and Exit 50 (Route 127). Also, on Route 8 North and South between Exit 9 (Route 15 North) and Exit 11 (Huntington Road) in Trumbull. Follow detour signs.

The schedule may change due to weather or other unexpected conditions.