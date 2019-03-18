Romanchick, Milenkevich win 24th St. Patrick’s Day Classic

Hundreds of runners throughout Fairfield County and as far as New York City decked out in green to hit the road for the 24th St. Patrick’s Day Classic Road Race sponsored by the Warren Street Social & Athletic Club at Jennings Beach in Fairfield.

Trumbull’s Kate Romanchick took first overall for the women and broke the age group record with a time of 25:00 flat.

Tim Milenkevich of Ansonia was the overall male winner in a time of 21:09.

Hundreds came out to participate in the race events and say goodbye to a long-standing running tradition.

The event is one of the largest four-mile race in the area.

It featured a two-mile fitness walk, a one-mile youth and family run, and a half-mile fun run for kids.

Starting point for all races was at the Jennings Beach parking lot at the end of South Benson Road.

The race was once based in Bridgeport at J.F. O’Connell’s Bar.

In 1995, The Warren Street Club continued the race tradition and have been doing it since. The final race is the end of a family tradition for many area runners.

The club recognized runners who ran the race throughout the years with a special plaque to honor their dedication.

There was St Patrick’s Day theme T-shirts by Graphic FX for all, plenty of post-race refreshments for everyone featuring Irish Stew and Pepe’s Pizza of Fairfield and Irish music by DJ Joe Kelly of Creativity in Music!

Proceeds benefited the Fairfield YMCA, Leukemia and Lymphoma Society and Sandy Hook Elementary School Scholarship

Race results can be found at FastTrackTiming or http://hitekracing.com/results.htm.