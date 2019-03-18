Art Pranger stands out in Friday League bowling

The Tashua Knolls Senior Men’s Club’s Friday Bowling League on March 15 has a tight race with Team 20 (John Deleonardo, Walter Hart, Ivan Bicocchi, Bob Burke), in first place by one point over Team 8 (George Koulouris, Dave Martini, Ron Fiorella, Angelo Cordone) and two points better than Team 19 (Ron Bianchi, Tom Constantino, Ken Kanyuck, Paul Jackson).

Art Pranger did it all.

He bowled the high individual scratch game of 245, the high individual game with handicap of 284, the three game scratch series of 682 and the series with handicap of 799.

Rich Schwam is the league’s individual high average leader at 204.88.

Bob Beck is at 195.44 and John Verdeschi is at 193.28.