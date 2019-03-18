Tashua Knolls Senior Men’s Club Tuesday bowling update

The Tashua Knolls Senior Men’s Club’s Tuesday Bowling League competed at the Nutmeg Lanes in Fairfield on March 5.

Team 16 (Ray Boratko, Chuck Vento, Bob Oleyar, Jay Tyler) retained first place with a five-point lead over Team 17 (Beecher Taylor, Ralph Keese, Dave Farrington, Ray Saksa).

Manny Cabral bowled the high scratch single game of 248 and Drew Kennedy the individual with handicap game of 283.

Bob Burke bowled the high three game scratch series of 649 and the series with handicap of 754.

Dennis Russell is the high individual match point leader with 96 points.

Bob Gregory is the league’s individual high average leader at 194.37.

Angelo Cordone is at 192.48 and Jay Tyler is at 192.19.