Trumbull photographer wins first place

Trumbull photographer Kerry Long was recently awarded first place in Color Photography at the Rowayton Arts Center “Photography, Sculpture, & Fiber Art” show. Long’s photo, “After,” is on display through April 6.

The show’s judge, Michael Shapiro, is a collector of vintage and contemporary photography. He became established as a dealer in 1980 after a curatorial position at the J. Paul Getty Museum in Malibu, California. His nonprofit work includes the Ansel Adams Center/Friends of Photography, the San Francisco Art Dealer’s Association and the San Francisco Waldorf School.