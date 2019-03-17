Tashua Knolls Senior Men’s Club Friday bowling league update

The Tashua Knolls Senior Men’s Club’s Friday Bowling League on March 8 saw Team 20 (John Deleonardo, Walter Hart, Ivan Bicocchi, Bob Burke) assume first place with a two-point lead over Team 19 (Ray Williams, Pepe Cruz, Bob Oleyar, Manny Cabral).

Hank Giannini bowled the high individual scratch game of 249 and the high individual game with handicap of 293.

Mike Bartolotta bowled the three game scratch series of 658 and the series with handicap of 766.

Bob Chasse also bowled the series with handicap of 766.

Rich Schwam is the league’s individual high average leader at 204.12.

Bob Beck at 195.30 and John Verdeschi is at 192.55.