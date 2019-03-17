Tashua Knolls Tuesday Bowling League leaders

The Tashua Knolls Senior Men’s Club’s Tuesday Bowling League competed at the Nutmeg Lanes in Fairfield on March 5.

Team 16 (Ray Boratko, Chuck Vento, Bob Oleyar, Jay Tyler) retained first place with a four-point lead over Team 17 (Beecher Taylor, Ralph Keese, Dave Farrington, Ray Saska).

Drew Kennedy bowled the high scratch single game of 245, and the individual with handicap game of 292.

Angelo Cordone bowled the high three game scratch series of 621.

Ray Boratko bowled the series with handicap of 751.

Dennis Russell is the high individual match point leader with 92 points.

Bob Gregory is the league’s individual high average leader at 194.37.

Angelo Cordone is at 192.48 and Jay Tyler is at 192.19.