Football: Al Carbone Chapter Award of Merit honoree

Al Carbone of Trumbull has been selected to receive the Chapter Award of Merit by the Casey-O’Brien New Haven County Chapter of the National Football Foundation and College Hall of Fame at the chapter’s 59th Scholar Athlete dinner on Friday, March 29, at Fantasia Banquet Facility in North Haven.

He will be honored along with 29 high school and prep school athletes honored for their academic excellence, leadership and citizenship, along with Coach of the Year John Ferrazzi of Sheehan High School.

Long time official Scott Kelly will receive the Official Recognition Award.

Senate Republican Leader Len Fasano will receive the Distinguished American Award.

“Al Carbone has been an outstanding commissioner for the Southern Connecticut Conference since 2005,” said Bill O’Brien, president of the New Haven Chapter. “He is responsible for relations with member schools and outside stakeholders, including the public, media and corporate sponsors. Al has been very creative in his role with the SCC.”

Under Carbone, the SCC has been in the forefront in making scheduling changes in all sports, creating alignments to ensure competitive games within the conference, as well as initiating strategic alliances with other leagues in boy’s hockey and football including to recent formation of the Connecticut High School Football Alliance.

A reception begins at 5:30 p.m. with the march to the head table at 6:30.

Tickets can be purchased for $50 by sending a check payable to the National Football Foundation to Donna Limone, 10 Ludlow Court, Branford CT, 06405, or calling her at 203-481-8375.