Trumbull Head Start open enrollment

The Trumbull/Monroe Regional Head Start Center is enrolling children for the 2019-20 school year. To enroll, the child must be 3 or 4 by Dec. 31.

The center serves Trumbull, Monroe, Stratford, Fairfield, Bridgeport and Easton. The program, which is federally funded, is free for children of income-eligible families. The program also meets the needs of children with disabilities.

Children attend the program Monday through Friday 8:20 a.m.-12:20 p.m., with a full day option of 7:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m., for those families that meet the criteria. In addition to kindergarten preparation for the child, health care, child development, social services and nutrition information and services are available for families.

For more information call 203-452-4504.