Trumbull High School student receives DAR Good Citizen award

The Sarah Riggs Humphreys-Mary Silliman Chapter, NSDAR, honored Trumbull High School student Kyle Beck as its DAR Good Citizen.

Regent Patricia King and DAR Good Citizen Chair Jeaneen Buchanan presented the award to Kyle at the Trumbull Board of Education meeting on Feb. 26. In addition to outstanding scholarship and school activities, Kyle has been engaged with his community at many levels as a tutor, teacher, camp counselor, food bank volunteer, state legislative campaign worker and intern for Congressman Jim Himes. Ms. Buchanan informed the Board of Education members that Kyle was also selected as the CTDAR state Good Citizen winner, and will now go on to compete at the DAR Northeastern Division level, and if he wins that, will move onto the National competition.

The DAR Good Citizens program and scholarship contest, open to all senior class students enrolled in an accredited public or private secondary school, is intended to encourage and reward the qualities of good citizenship. A DAR Good Citizen must have the qualities of dependability (which includes truthfulness, loyalty, and punctuality); service (which includes cooperation, courtesy, and consideration of others); leadership (which includes personality, self-control, and ability to assume responsibility); and patriotism (which includes unselfish interest in family, school, community and nation) to an outstanding degree.

For more information, visit sarahriggshumphreysDar.org.