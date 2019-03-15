Rotary to honor community service at wine tasting

Trumbull Rotary will present Community Service Awards to six people who exhibit the Rotary motto of “Service Above Self” at its annual wine tasting on Thursday March 21.

This year’s event will be the third to recognize community service champions. Being recognized in 2019 will be at-large community members Mary Isaac and Omar Ennis, Ali and Brian Jasgur of IMPACTrumbull, Carissa Costello of Trumbull Helps and Ed Gillespie of Trumbull Rotary.

“The Trumbull Rotary is all about Service Above Self,” said Rotary President Bob Dzurenda. “Strong communities all have individuals who are active in community service and volunteerism.”

Each year the Trumbull Rotary recognizes individuals who engage in community service and volunteerism and perform valuable services that benefit and improve the quality of life in Trumbull. “These individuals are making significant contributions to the community through their time, actions, talents and dedication, Dzurenda said. “Our community has profited greatly from the service of these individuals and the Rotary would like to thank each one of them by recognizing them at this event.”

The wine tasting is from 6 to 9 p.m. at Vazzy’s Four Seasons in Stratford. Tickets are $35 online and $45 at the door. Information and registration is available at trumbullrotary.org.