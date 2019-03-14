Babe Ruth online, in-person, registration

Registration remains open for the Trumbull Babe Ruth season, which will run from early-April through mid-June.

Registration can be done online at http://www.trumbullbaberuth.com or at an upcoming in-person session held at the Trumbull Library.

These sessions will be on Thursday, March 14, from 6 to 8 p.m., and Saturday, March 16, from 9:30-11:30 a.m.

New players to the organization will need to provide a copy of a birth certificate and proof of residency (utility bill, tax bill or driver’s license with your Trumbull address).

These can be attached online or brought to in-person registration.

For questions about the Trumbull Babe Ruth program, please contact Dave Green directly at dg32371@gmail.com.