Religious news and upcoming programs

Luncheon and Floral Design program

On Thursday, March 21, at noon, the Women’s Fellowship of Unity Hill United Church of Christ will hold their monthly luncheon at the church, 364 White Plains Road, Trumbull. Luncheon at noon; program begins at 1:15 p.m., featuring Trish Manfredi speaking on Snipped – Floral Design Challenge. Cost is $7.50 or bring your favorite covered dish to share. Contact the church for reservations at 203-374-8822.

Bereavement support group

For anyone grieving the loss of a loved one, will meet at St. Stephen’s Parish, 6948 Main St., Trumbull. A series of 10 weekly meetings with experienced counselors will begin on Thursday, March 21, from 4- 5:30 p.m. Registration required in advance. For information call the parish office at 203-268-6217.

Annual CROP Hunger Walk Kick-off

The 45th annual CROP Hunger Walk kick-off rally, sponsored by the Greater Bridgeport CROP Hunger Walk Committee, will take place on Sunday, March 31, at 2 p.m., at Trumbull Congregational Church, 3115 Reservoir Ave. The CROP Walk is set for Sunday, May 5, 2019 beginning at 1:30 p.m., at the Park Avenue entrance to Seaside Park, Bridgeport. At the rally, presentations will be given on the work of Church World Service and the Council of Churches of Greater Bridgeport. Special recognition will also be awarded to Congregation B’nai Torah of Trumbull, Greg Chapley, who raised the most money as an individual, and a special award to the family of Kaycee Wargo, a longtime participant of the walk. Light refreshments will follow. For information, call Carole Fanslow of Stratford, a member of the CROP Hunger Walk Committee, at 203-375-1284.