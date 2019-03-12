Corned beef and cabbage dinners at local churches

St. Stephen Church

Corned beef and cabbage dinner event will take place at St. Stephen Church, 6948 Main St., Trumbull, on Saturday, March 16, from 6:30-10 p.m. There will be entertainment by well-known Irish songwriter and guitarist, Paul Pender and Deidre McMorrow, fiddler, playing and singing traditional Irish and Celtic music. Cost is $25 per person. Sponsored by the Women of St. Stephen. For reservations call Mary at 203-452-8333 or Doris at 203-261-9778.

Unity Hill United Church of Christ

St. Patrick’s Day corned beef and cabbage dinner will be held on Saturday, March 16 at 5:30 p.m., at Unity Hill United Church of Christ, 364 White Plains Road, Trumbull with entertainment, music and dancing. Cost: Adults – $12; Children 5-18 – $8; Children under 5 are free. Tickets available at the door. Come enjoy a dinner and a fun evening. For reservations, call the office at 203-374-8822.