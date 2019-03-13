Trumbull Community Television schedule — March 14-20, 2019

You can watch Trumbull Community Television on Charter channel 194 and Frontier Vantage channel 6019, and online anytime at trumbullps.tv. Schedule subject to change. Updated schedule and shows on-demand are also available online at trumbullps.tv.

Thursday-Wednesday, March 14-20, 2019

12 a.m. — Govt: Board of Finance Feb. 28 Budget Hearing

2:30 a.m. — Govt: Town Council March 4 Meeting

4:35 a.m. — Govt: Trumbull Housing Authority March 5 Meeting

5:20 a.m. — Govt: Inland Wetlands and Watercourse Commission March 5 Meeting

6:05 a.m. — Govt: Economic and Community Development March 5 Meeting

7:10 a.m. — Govt: Zoning Board of Appeals March 6 Meeting

7:45 a.m. — All About Cruises

9 a.m. — Trumbull High School Senior Showcase

10:25 a.m. — Healthy Town Episode 22: Tidy Up Trumbull

10:45 a.m. — All About Cruises

12 p.m. — Govt: Parks and Recreation Commission March 11 Meeting

2 p.m. — Govt: Board of Education March 12 Meeting

4 p.m. — Govt: Community Facilities Building Committee March 12 Meeting

6 p.m. — Govt: Police Commission March 13 Meeting

7 p.m. — Govt: Trumbull Health Board March 13 Meeting

8 p.m. — Govt: Aquatics Facilities Building Committee March 13 Meeting

10 p.m. — Govt: Police Station Building Committee March 13 Meeting