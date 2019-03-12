Swimming: Pisces break four records, place 25 at finals

Chase Reynolds, Jaden Buchetto, Daniel Gomes and Owen Chizmadia were among 25 swimmers earing top-three medals.

After an undefeated season where the Trumbull Pisces claimed their third consecutive Yankee League championship, they entered the Yankee League finals as somewhat of the underdog. 

The Pisces sent 70 swimmers to trials in an attempt to qualify for the championship finals meet at West Haven High School on Feb. 23, where they had a tall task to overtake the host West Haven Wizards team and their squad of 130 swimmers.  

Coach Bill Strickland had his team prepared for the challenge and they came extremely close overcoming the odds. The Pisces took second place for the tournament by a small margin behind West Haven.  As a testament to the strength of their swimmers, the Pisces broke four league relay records and claimed 25 top three individual medals. 

The Pisces took home more first place medals (13) than any other team and claimed top honors in the 11-12 girls division. 

The Record Breakers:  

The 13-14 girls’ team of Norah Hampford, Julia Nevins, Jackie Dale and Liz Stoelzel finished first and the broke the 200-medley relay and the 200 freestyle relay league records. 

The 11-12 girls’ team of Sara Johnson, Loralai Dale Caitlyn Dale and Kristen Racicot set the 200-medley relay record. 

The 11-12 girls’ team of Chloe Abelard, Loralai Dale, Caitlyn Dale and Kristen Racicot set the 200-freestyle relay record.  

All four of the records were previously held by Pisces teams that had been set at the 2018 Yankee League championships. 

Along with the four record-setting girls relay teams, the boys 13 and over 200-freestyle relay of Sri Vangeepuram, Lucas Taormina, Royce Thaner and Divjot Muchal took third place. 

Taking home medals for top three in the individual events were: 

First Place Winners 

Alisha Mahendran (6) 25 breaststroke 

Soham Sarkar (10) 100 individual medley 

Loralai Dale (12) 100 freestyle 

Daniel Gomes (12) 50 butterfly 

Kristen Racicot (12) 200 freestyle & 200 individual medley 

Norah Hampford (13) 100 backstroke 

Sri Vangeepuram (13) 200 individual medley & 100 breaststroke 

Elizabeth Stoelzel (14) 100 breaststroke & 50 freestyle 

Jacqueline Dale (15) 100 butterfly 

Julia Nevins (16) 100 breaststroke 

Second Place 

Julia Terry (7) 50 freestyle 

Sarah Johnson (11) 50 backstroke 

Caitlyn Dale (12) 50 butterfly 

Jacqueline Dale (15) 200 individual medley 

Julia Nevins (16) 50 freestyle 

Third Place  

Alexis Abellard (10) 50 freestyle 

Chase Reynolds (11) 200 individual medley 

Loralai Dale (12) 50 butterfly 

Royce Thaner (13) 100 freestyle & 50 freestyle 

Aaron Dressler (13) 100 butterfly 

Lucas Taormina (13) 100 breaststroke 

