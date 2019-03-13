School News

Weekly drop-in roller skating

Drop-in roller skating will continue at Middlebrook Elementary School, 220 Middlebrook Ave., on Friday afternoons from 4:30-6 p.m, through Friday, April 26.

Residents are invited to come and roller skate in the gymnasium. Roller skates are limited in number and only children’s sizes. For ages 5 and up. Residents must bring picture ID with proof of residency.

No instruction is provided. Program will not take place during school cancellations, early dismissals, or school holidays.

Frenchtown School

The Kindness Club continues our #Unselfie movement. We have decided to spread UNSELFISH behavior in our school. We have a large bulletin board in the main lobby titled: #UNSELFIE. Students who exhibit unselfish behaviors – thinking of others before themselves – can join our bulletin board by being nominated by a staff member.

Thursday, March 14, will be an early dismissal at 1 p.m., for afternoon and evening conferences, by appointment only. Information has been sent home. No lunch will be served.

Flyers about the Spring ASE have been sent home. Deadline for enrollment is Friday, March 15.

Spring photos will be on Tuesday, March 19. Flyers were sent home. Payment is not due until you receive the photos and opt to purchase them. Otherwise just return them to Frenchtown.

Join the Frenchtown Fathers’ Club on Friday, March 22, for Frenchtown Fathers Club March Madness Night at InSports. For $20, your children will have access (and instructors) at the inflatables, as well as pizza and drinks. Parents can attend at no charge and enjoy the NCAA games on the big screen. The Game On Grill will be open as well. Reservations must be made by Monday March 18, using the form or in the MySchoolAnywhere store. We are limited to the first 100 children that are signed up.

Kindergarten orientation for parents of incoming kindergarten students who have been registered for the 2019-2020 school year will be held on Thursday, March 2,8 at 9 a.m. Letters were sent home. If you did not receive a letter, call the school to make sure we have received your registration.

The next PTA meeting will be held on Thursday, March 28, at 7 p.m. More information will be sent home.

The Multicultural dinner will be held on Friday, March 29. Flyers about the dinner and T-shirts for purchase were sent home.

Frenchtown’s Art Show will be on Tuesday, April 2, from 5-7 p.m. Flyers were sent home.

Grades 3 and 4 students have been invited to apply to the Barnum Festival’s Tom Thumb and Lavinia Warren contest to represent Frenchtown. Applications were sent home and are due back to Frenchtown no later than Wednesday, April 3.

Join the Frenchtown Fathers’ Club at InSports the first Wednesday of every month for the Frenchtown Fathers’ Club meeting. Learn about how the Fathers’ Club supports the students, faculty, staff and families at Frenchtown through a variety of activities and events. Come and join us and show your support for Frenchtown. Mothers always welcome as well. Next meeting at InSports will be on Wednesday, April 3.

Frenchtown has improved our online presence. Visit/follow Frenchtown’s Twitter Feed and visit Frenchtown’s updated website.

Twitter Feed: twitter.com/FrenchtownElem; website: frenchtownschool.com

Frenchtown is enrolled in the Stop and Shop A+ program which runs from through March 16. Frenchtown’s ID # is 06238. Register your card now with your 13-digit Stop & Shop card number found on the back of the card. Visit stopandshop.com click on sign in (top right) to log on to your online account or click register to create your on-line account. Once you are logged in to your account, you can select a school for A+ Rewards or you can call Consumer Affairs at 1-877-366-2668 and select option #1. Parents and friends, sign up your cards if you haven’t already. We have earned more than $2,800 so far.

We are enrolled in the ShopRite for Education program again this year. Shop at ShopRite to help our school earn free classroom equipment. Link your Price Plus Club card to our school and each time you shop through April 26, our school will earn points toward free classroom equipment. Enroll your card at shopriteforeducation.com to our school code 49972. Local ShopRite’s that participate are in Bristol, East Hartford, East Haven, Enfield, Hamden, Manchester, Milford, Orange, Southington, Stratford, Wallingford and Waterbury. Cards enrolled in the past must be re-enrolled for this school year. We have 21 families who have enrolled and have earned moore than 20,000 points. Let your family and friends who live and shop in those areas know and have them enroll their cards for us.

We are collecting Box Tops for Education. Save your box tops and send them in to school to earn money for Frenchtown.

Trumbull Community Television – Keeping Trumbull Connected – can be seen on Spectrum: Channel 194 and Vantage: Channel 6019.

For communication from the Frenchtown PTA, join our Frenchtown community through MySchoolAnywhere to receive email communications, PTA membership information, volunteer signups, school directory and much more. Register at join.myschoolanywhere.com with invitation code 0661130. Upon verification your login information will be emailed to you. Also, download the MSAanywhere app from the iTunes App Store or Google Play.