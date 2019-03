To help kick off Tashua School’s Week of Reading, the Student Service Council helped organize Bedtime Stories Day. Through this fun activity, the school was able to raise money to buy food for the Trumbull Food Pantry and also make a donation to the Trumbull Animal Shelter. Tashua is proud to help support these great organizations in our community. Pictured with the student council are co-advisors Sally Kenler, Claire Weitzman, and Kelly Kimberly.