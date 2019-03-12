Artist Jacky Fromentin artwork on display at Town Hall Gallery

The artwork of Jacky Fromentin is on display at the Trumbull Town Hall Gallery until Friday, April 5. Fromentin was born in Normandy and started his career as a chef where he apprenticed in Paris and became a chef at the prestigious Plaza Athene. He came to the States and attended the Culinary Institute of America (CIA) and worked at several noted restaurants until he retired in 2010 to pursue his love of painting full time. His love of nature shows in his oil landscapes of places he has traveled.