Boys basketball: St. Joseph in state semifinals tonight

St. Joseph has advanced to the Division IV state tournament semifinals.

Out of the 16 seed, coach Kevin Wielk’s Cadets defeated Ansonia High (61-50), knocked off top-seeded Cromwell (74-58) and then topped No 8 seed Stonington in double overtime (69-67).

St. Joe (14-9) will play No. 4 New Canaan (18-4) tonight at 7 at Fairfield Warde, with the winner advancing to the finals at Mohegan Sun Arena.

In the win over Stonington, Stephen Paolini capped a 29-point performance for the Cadets when he made a pair of free throws to snap a 67-all tie with 3.8 seconds left to play.

The Bears (19-7) led 13-8 after one quarter and the tilt was tied at 27 going into the half.

St. Joe went up 38-36 after three periods on a Paolini bucket.

Regulation ended at 54-all with Paolini scoring on a drive.

The first overtime finished 63-63.

Paolini had 14 rebounds, Will Diamantis six rebounds and Kade made three steals.

The Cadets upended Cromwell in the second round with an end-to-end effort.

Paolini scored 20 points and Brendan Kade had 19, as the locals led 19-12, 33-30 and 52-37 at the breaks.

Paul Fabbri scored 12 points and Dan Tobin scored 11 points.

Jason James chipped in with eight markers from his point guard position.

In the opening victory over Ansonia, Paolini scored 20 points and grabbed 11 rebounds.

Kade scored 13 points and Fabbri had 11 to go with four assists.

Tyler DuBose blocked four shots.

Quarterfinals

ST. JOSEPH 69, STONINGTON 67

St. Joseph (14-9)

Steve Paolini 13 3-5 29, Dan Tobin 1 0-2 2, Paul Fabbri 3 2-2 11, Brendan Kade 3 6-7 13, Jason James 3 1-2 8, Glen Manigault 2 0-0 4, Tyler DuBose 0 0-0 0, Will Diamantis 1 0-0 2.

Totals: 26 12-18 69

Stonington (17-6)

RJ Parrilla 7 0-1 16, Zach Scott 8 4-6 22, Cooper Wall 1 0-0 2, Tyler Eydrich 0 0-0 0, Jacob Geary 10 0-4 21, Ayden Morison 0 0-0 0, Dorian White 2 0-0 4, Sam Montalto 0 2-2 2. Totals: 28 6-13 67

St. Joseph – 8 19 11 15 9 6 – 69

Stonington – 13 14 9 18 9 4 – 67

3-Pointers: SJ-Fabbri 3, Kade, James; ST-Parilla 2, Zach Scot 2, Geary

Second round

St. Joseph (13-9)

Stephen Paolini 9 1-2 20, Dan Tobin 4 2-3 11, Paul Fabbri 1 10-12 12, Brendan Kade 5 7-9 19, Jason James 3 2-2 8, Glen Manigault 0 0-0 0, Tyler DuBose 1 0-0 2, Will Diamantis 0 0-0 0, Hayden Gourley 0 2-3 2, Tommy Shannon 0 0-0 0, Brian Robertson 0 0-0 0, Kyren Jones 0 0-0 0, Anthony Rainey 0 0-0 0

Totals: 23 24-31 74

Cromwell (22-1)

Nai Heyliger 5 0-0 10, Nick Wright 3 0-0 7, JJ Tracy-Gavin 2 4-4 10, Jack Dooley 0 0-0 0, Gabe Charleston 8 3-6 19, Tyler Baldwin 1 0-0 3, Caleb Cain 2 2-2 6, Nick Polizonis 1 1-1 3

Totals: 22 10-13 58

Scoring by quarters

St. Joseph – 19 14 19 22 – 74

Cromwell – 12 8 17 21 – 58

3-Pointers: SJ-Kade 2, Paolini, Tobin; C-Tracy-Gavin 2, Baldwin, Wright

First Round

Ansonia (11-10)

Alfonso Smith 1 0-0 2, Martin Antoine 4 0-0 10, Glenn Hines 4 0-0 8, Sheldon Shuler 9 2-5 20, Seth Roselle 3 0-2 7, Devonte Weaver 1 1-2 3, Julen Johnson 0 0-0 0

Totals: 22 3-9 50

St. Joseph (12-9)

Stephen Paolini 9 2-6 20, Dan Tobin 3 0-0 7, Paul Fabbri 4 2-3 11, Brendan Kade 5 2-2 13, Jason James 2 2-3 6, Kyren Jones 0 0-0 0, Hayden Gourley 0 0-0 0, Anthony Rainey 0 0-0 0, Glen Manigault 0 0-0 0, Brian Robertson 0 0-0 0, Tyler DuBose 1 0-1 2, Will Diamantis 1 0-1 2

Totals: 25 8-16 61

Scoring by quarters

Ansonia – 13 8 12 17 – 50

St. Joseph – 17 8 14 22 – 61

3-Pointers: A-Martin 2, Roselle; SJ-Tobin, Fabbri, Kade