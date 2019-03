Luke and Duke are 2-year-old male Guinea Pigs. They are brothers and get along great with each other. These boys were very much loved by their family but allergies developed and the family sadly had to surrender them. They are friendly and like to be handled.

Jeter, a 4-year-old neutered cat is still hoping for his forever home.

Visit Luke, Duke, Jeter and other pets waiting at the Trumbull Animal Shelter, 324 Church Hill Road, or call 203-452-5088 for more information.