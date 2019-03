Christian Heritage School, 575 White Plains Road, will present Rodger’s & Hammerstein’s award-winning musical, The Sound of Music on Thursday, March 14, through Saturday, March 16.

Come enjoy this spirited and beloved musical following the real life story of the Von Trapp family singers.

Performances will run on Thursday and Friday 7 p.m., and Saturday, March 16, at 1 and 7 p.m.

Ticket prices are $10-$20.

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit kingsmen.org or call 203-261-6230.