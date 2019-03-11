Wrestling: Travis Longo, Matt Ryan place at New Englands

Trumbull High’s Travis Longo placed fifth and Matt Ryan was sixth at the New England Championships.

Longo, a senior wrestling in the 113-pound weight class, posted victories of 7-0, 7-1 and 16-0 technical fall to get to the semifinals.

Eventual champion Hunter Adrian from Melrose sent Longo to wrestle backs with an 8-0 victory.

Longo took fifth with a 10-0 major decision victory.

Ryan wrestled at 138 pounds, and the senior dominated with wins of 5-0, 16-1 technical fall and 8-2.

In the semifinals, Ryan lost a 1-0 decision to Justin Mastroianni from New Canaan, who placed second to unbeaten Sean Johnson from Ellis Tech.

In consolations, Shamar Schand from Manchester defeated Ryan 7-3 in the bout for fifth place.

In the 182-pound class, Joe Palmieri split his four matches.

A senior, Palmieri advanced with a 15-1 win by major decision and then lost to sixth-place finisher Sterling McLaughlin from Pinkerton Academy, 9-2.

Palmieri won his first consolation bout 9-5.

Tied 8-8 in the next round, he lost by fall to Nonnwaug’s Jack Cronin.