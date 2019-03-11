Tashua Knolls Senior Men’s Club Friday bowling results

The Tashua Knolls Senior Men’s Club’s Friday Bowling League on Feb. 22 has Team 8 (George Koulouris, Dave Martini, Ron Fiorella, Angelo Cordone) and Team 20 (John Deleonardo, Walter Hart, Ivan Bicocchi, Bob Burke) in first place with a four-point lead.

Dave Farrington bowled the high individual scratch game of 248 and the high individual game with handicap of 293.

Rich Schwam bowled the three game scratch series of 706.

Ray Saksa bowled the series with handicap of 788.

The league individual season-high average is Rich Schwam at 203.86.

Bob Beck is at 195.45 and John Verdeschi is at 192.70.