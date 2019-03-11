Tashua Knolls Senior Men’s Club Tuesday bowling update

The Tashua Knolls Senior Men’s Club 2018-19 Tuesday Bowling League on Feb. 26 competed at the Nutmeg Lanes in Fairfield.

Team 16 (Ray Boratko, Chuck Vento, Bob Oleyar, Jay Tyler) is in first place with a four-point lead over Team 2 (Jerry Orsini, Bob Wolfe, Joe Alarcon, Chris Barrett) and Team 12 (Pete Pappas, Roy Green, Charles Fereira, Manny Cabral).

Manny Cabral did it all — he bowled the high scratch single game of 269 (a newlLeague’s individual high for the season), the individual with handicap game of 305, the high three game scratch series of 725 and the series with handicap of 833 (a new league season high).

Dennis Russell is back as the high individual match point leader with 88 points.

Bob Gregory is the league’s individual high average leader at 194.37.

John Verdeschi is at 192.43 and Jay Tyler is at 192.19.