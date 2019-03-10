Girls basketball: Trumbull wins Fairfield County tournament title

The Trumbull Travel 8th grade girls team won the Fairfield County Basketball League BB Division tournament title with a 57-48 victory over the Stamford Young Timers at Ridgefield High School on Saturday, March 9.

In the championship game, behind Sheridan Oberhand’s 17 first-half points, Trumbull led 26-13. The locals extended their lead to as much as 38-18, before Stamford rallied back to cut the deficit to single digits late in the fourth quarter.

In the final minutes, Maura Carbone (7 points) hit 5-of-8 free throws to clinch the victory. Oberhand led the way with a game-high 32 points, including seven 3-point field goals. Lianna Weaver and Emma Turiano scored eight points apiece.

Trumbull reached the championship game by beating Weston, 36-15 in the quarterfinals, and New Canaan Black, 35-21 in the semifinals.

After a slow start, Trumbull used a 25-2 run, bolstered by Turiano’s 16 second-half points, to earn the win on March 1 against Weston. Great defensive play by Olivia Cunha, Gabby Margolies and Reshma Kode also fueled Trumbull’s second-half run.

Two days later in the semifinals, Trumbull jumped out to a nine-point lead (14-5) at halftime against New Canaan Black. Oberhand, Weaver and Shea Hanna then combined for 19 of Trumbull’s 21 second-half points with each hitting key baskets as New Canaan Black attempted to claw back into the game. For the game, Oberhand led the way with 13 points while Weaver added 12.

The FCBL organizes regular-season and tournament competition for more than 400 fifth through eighth grade girls and boys’ teams from basketball organizations in Fairfield, New Haven and Hartford counties along with Westchester County (NY).