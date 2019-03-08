Crossword Puzzle for March 7

Correction: This week’s crossword puzzle clues incorrectly ran in print. Here are the correct puzzle clues and the puzzle grid.

Xword_030719

Mouthwatering 

Across

        1   Disprove

        7   Where one stands

     13   Ablutionary vessel

     17   Beginning

     18   Deep purplish red

     20   Gypsy’s deck

     22   They’re good with butter and gravy

     24   Tear into

     26   Shade of blonde

     27   Cause of wrinkles

     28   Some hosp. tests

     30   Feudal worker

     31   On the ball

     35   Bank clerk

     38   Sri Lanka export

     39   Place to shop

     40   Violet starter

     42   Section, briefly

     44   Cry of surprise

     45   Goes good on white or rye

     47   Prefix with surgery or transmitter

     49   “Arabian Nights” menace

     50   Squirrel’s nest

     51   Romanov ruler

     54   Eclipse phenomenon

     57   Annoyed

     60   Devil’s tongue, e.g.

     62   “The Wild Swans at Coole” poet

     64   Grinder

     65   Vanquished

     67   Italian restaurant favorite

     70   Risks some cash

     71   New Mexico art community

     73   Union agreement?

     74   It’s loaded

     76   Four six-packs

     79   Seafood order

     84   “Maude” was one

     88   Count Basie’s “___ Darlin'”

     89   Beseech

     90   ___ Bora (Afghan region)

     92   “Naughty you!”

     93   Promised land

     95   Honeybunch

     98   Hacienda room

   100   Louse-to-be

   101   Mooring sites

   103   Battercake filled with feta

   107   Arctic native

   109   Noodlehead

   111   Needle

   112   Elaine ___ (“Seinfeld” role)

   113   Wrigley Field flora

   114   Rubicon crosser

   116   Relaxed

   117   Magic charm

   119   Kind of D.A.

   120   Follow

   122   Abbr. on a French envelope

   125   “Ali” is one, in brief

   127   San Francisco’s “staff of life”

   134   Caterpillar rival

   135   Involves

   136   On the ship

   137   Identifying mark

   138   Mentally infirm with age

   139   “Star Trek” character

 

Down

        1   Italia’s capital

        2   History chapters

        3   Frozen seafood entrée, usually

        4   “Yuck!”

        5   Backgammon impossibility

        6   Cricket wicket

        7   Air pollution

        8   London art gallery

        9   ___ Khan

     10   Asian holiday

     11   Popular card game

     12   Symbol of strength

     13   Sorority letters

     14   Is no longer

     15   Gael’s tongue

     16   Christmas dinner possibility

     19   Inquired

     21   Skin problem

     23   Like some answers

     25   Pewter component

     29   Gruesome

     32   Soft shoe

     33   Deluge refuge

     34   Pastoral pipe

     35   Sum (Abbr.)

     36   “Hoc ___ in votis”

     37   Young fellows

     39   Beach

     40   Consumers

     41   Basketball shot

     43   Injured parties

     44   Misjudge

     45   Plagiarize

     46   New Deal org.

     48   Romaine lettuce

     52   Word of support

     53   Soak flax

     55   Protein source

     56   Bodybuilder’s pride

     58   Kitchen addition?

     59   Narc’s org.

     61   Drag beginning?

     63   Lead-in to boy or girl

     66   Greenbacks

     68   Dept. store stuff

     69   Noise from the barn

     70   Two out of two

     72   Date

     75   Fire starter?

     76   Actor Gulager

     77   River islet

     78   Meals on buns

     80   Unhinged

     81   Pindar work

     82   Fails

     83   Clear the slate

     85   Spam, e.g.

     86   Leaves out

     87   City on the Moselle

     89   It has a shell

     91   A pint, maybe

     94   Lulu

     96   Takes steps

     97   Cassowary’s cousin

     99   “Dancing Queen” group

   102   Pouches

   104   Type of canal

   105   “___ Liaisons Dangereuses”

   106   Suffix with serpent

   107   Life’s partner

   108   Steer clear of

   110   Out of fashion

   115   Some jackets

   116   Bird-to-be

   118   Oil cartel

   119   Maple genus

   120   Birthday gift for a young girl

   121   Yorkshire river

   123   K follower

   124   Small whirlpool

   126   Lyrical Gershwin

   128   Sport ___ (all-purpose vehicle)

   129   Did a marathon

   130   502, Roman

   131   “___ anyone seen the remote?”

   132   Brits on TV inits.

   133   Kanga’s kid

No related posts.