Charlotte Russe stores in Stamford, Trumbull, Danbury set to close

Young-women’s clothing retailer Charlotte Russe is set to close its stores at the Stamford Town Center, Danbury Fair and Westfield Trumbull malls, after confirming Wednesday that it would go out of business.

The decision to shut down all of its approximately 500 brick-and-mortar stores and its online shop, while also pursuing the sale of its intellectual property, comes one month after the San Diego-based company filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection. Last month, it announced an initial round of closures affecting 94 locations, including closures in Milford, Meriden and Ledyard.

“Our online store has closed. Going out of business. sale starts March 7. All stores. All sales final,” reads the announcement on the Charlotte Russe website.