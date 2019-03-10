BullHacks: Miniature hackathon for grades 7-12

TechnoTeens is hosting Trumbull’s first hackathon: BullHacks.

A typical hackathon is essentially a 24-hour web/mobile-app-building competition with a given objective. Along the way, participants meet new people, learn new computing concepts, eat, collect goodies, present their creations, and win prizes.

Since this is their first hackathon, it will be for eight hours, with the same objectives, goodies, food, and prizes as any bigger hackathon, but BullHacks aims to involve and guide beginners as well.

For students in grades 7-12. It will be held on Saturday, March 30, from 9 a.m.- 5 p.m,, in the Trumbull Library’s Community room, 33 Quality St. Breakfast and lunch will be provided.

All skill levels are welcome, just bring a laptop

Registration is required on the BullHacks website bullhacks.org/